Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Bend

Go
Bend restaurants
Toast

Bend restaurants that serve steak frites

10 Barrel Brewing image

 

10 Barrel Brewing

62950 NE 18th st., Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Frites$26.00
Black garlic rubbed hanger steak, Fries, Herb Butter, Smoked Chili aioli
More about 10 Barrel Brewing
Monkless Belgian Ales image

FRENCH FRIES

Monkless Belgian Ales

803 SW Industrial Way, Bend

Avg 4.7 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Frites$26.00
More about Monkless Belgian Ales

Browse other tasty dishes in Bend

Black Bean Burgers

Garden Salad

French Fries

Crispy Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Sliders

Barbacoas

Curry

Map

More near Bend to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Government Camp

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston