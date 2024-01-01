Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stromboli in Bend

Bend restaurants
Bend restaurants that serve stromboli

PINKY GS PIZZERIA

719 SE 3rd st, Bend

STROMBOLI$19.00
ELONGATED AND ROLLED STUFFED PIZZA FILLED WITH MUSHROOMS, RED ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS AND MOZZARELLA. ADD ANY TOPPING YOU LIKE
Eastside Pub

1500 Northeast Cushing Drive Suite 100, Bend

Reuben Stromboli$18.00
corned beef, caramelized onion, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, garlic oil, caraway seed, 1000 island dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli$17.00
chicken, swiss, cheddar, red onion, jalapeno, ranch.
Mushroom & Tip Stromboli$20.00
portobello mushroom, tri-tip, provolone, mozzarella, red onion, roasted red pepper, beer cheese dip
Corvallis

