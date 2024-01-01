Stromboli in Bend
Bend restaurants that serve stromboli
More about PINKY GS PIZZERIA
PINKY GS PIZZERIA
719 SE 3rd st, Bend
|STROMBOLI
|$19.00
ELONGATED AND ROLLED STUFFED PIZZA FILLED WITH MUSHROOMS, RED ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS AND MOZZARELLA. ADD ANY TOPPING YOU LIKE
More about Eastside Pub
Eastside Pub
1500 Northeast Cushing Drive Suite 100, Bend
|Reuben Stromboli
|$18.00
corned beef, caramelized onion, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, garlic oil, caraway seed, 1000 island dressing
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli
|$17.00
chicken, swiss, cheddar, red onion, jalapeno, ranch.
|Mushroom & Tip Stromboli
|$20.00
portobello mushroom, tri-tip, provolone, mozzarella, red onion, roasted red pepper, beer cheese dip