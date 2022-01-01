Tacos in Bend
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1
320 SW Century Dr, Bend
|Fish Taco
|$14.00
Rock fish, brown rice, black beans, cabbage slaw, mango salsa, avocado, chipotle-lime crema, cotija cheese topped with cilantro.
HABLO TACOS
1462 NE Cushing Dr., BEND
|Taco Bowl
|$13.00
All Bowls with shredded cabbage, oaxca cheese, pico de gallo, and sliced avocado
|Fried Oregon Rockfish Taco
|$3.75
Salsa Verde/Habanero Crema/Pico de Gallo, shredded cabbage, and oaxca cheese
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.75
Beans/Salsa Verde. Served with shredded cabbage, oaxca cheese, chopped onion, and cilantro.
Immersion Brewing
550 SW Industrial Way, Bend
|Beer Battered Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Flour tortillas with house beer-battered cod, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese & roasted jalapeno aioli. Served with chips and salsa