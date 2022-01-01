Go
Bene Pizza

Pizza, Pasta, Salads, Desserts & More!

937 Hildebrand Lane NortheastSuite 104

Popular Items

Kale Salad$14.00
lacinato kale, red onion, granny smith apple, candied walnuts, smoked bacon, pecorino romano & a maple vinaigrette
14'' Steph's Veg Pizza$25.00
with or without mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic, caramelized onion, portobello mushrooms, spinach, cherry tomatoes, olive oil base, finished with fresh basil and a balsamic drizzle
12'' Funghi Pizza$20.00
garlic, mozzarella, crimini and portabello mushrooms, finshed with goat cheese
14'' House Pizza$25.00
with mozzarella, marinara, pepperoni, pepperoncini and goat cheese
Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks$12.00
house-made dough, garlic olive oil, dried basil and oregano, roasted garlic and mozzarella
14'' Pepperoni Pizza$23.00
with mozzarella, pepperoni and marinara
Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine, parmesan, lemon, house-made croutons & dressing
Pear Salad$13.00
organic greens, pear, red onion, roasted almonds, grapefruit supremes, goat cheese and a vanilla vinaigrette
12'' Pepperoni Pizza$19.00
with mozzarella, pepperoni and marinara
14'' Cheese Pizza$20.00
with mozzarella and marinara
Location

Bainbridge Island WA

Sunday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
