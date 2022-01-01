Go
  Benedict's Eggs and More

Benedict's Eggs and More

OPEN for Curbside Pick up! Call when you arrive we will bring your order out to you!
847-836-2222

8 S River St

Popular Items

Create Your Own Skillet$7.95
We start with our breakfast potatoes, two eggs as you like them, choice of cheese. 7.95 Add bacon, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage .95 each. Spinach, onion, tomato, green pepper, homemade black bean salsa or mushrooms .75 each
Its Your Omelet$10.00
We start with three eggs, add your choice of cheese: cheddar, Swiss, feta, American, jack or low fat mozzarellaAdd bacon, ham, sausage, and turkey sausage for .95 each. Add tomato, green pepper, mushrooms, spinach, and onion
for .75 each
Farmers Skillet$10.25
Crisp bacon, ham, green peppers, onions,
cheddar and jack cheese.
Smoke House Bacon-three slices$4.50
OLearys Skillet$12.99
Our house potatoes with green peppers, onions, and jack cheese topped with corned beef hash and two eggs your way.
Classic Eggs Benedict$9.99
Canadian bacon, poached eggs,
hollandaise and paprika on toasted English muffin
Spinach Bacon & White Cheddar$9.99
Served with fresh fruit or house potatoes.
Iced Tea$2.45
Location

8 S River St

Dundee IL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
