Benedict’s La Strata

To order: https://www.toasttab.com/benedict-s-la-strata-40-n-williams-street-unit-f
Call us when you get here we will bring your order out to your car. 815-459-6500

40 N Williams Street, Unit F

Popular Items

California Melt$11.50
Choice of our homemade tuna or chicken salad, spinach, tomato, avocado with cheddar cheese. Served on grilled sourdough.
Southwestern Wrap$12.00
Mixed greens, fresh corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips tossed with a chipotle ranch dressing.
Our California Wrap$12.00
Fresh turkey breast, bacon, mixed greens, avocado, tomato and a touch of mayonnaise wrapped in a multigrain tortilla.
Create Your Own Skillet$9.00
We start with our breakfast potatoes, two eggs as you like them, choice of cheese. 7.95 Add bacon, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage .95 each. Spinach, onion, tomato, green pepper, homemade black bean salsa or mushrooms .75 each
Grilled Ahi Club$13.00
Seared Ahi tuna, fresh avocados, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on grilled sourdough with a touch of chipotle ranch.
Cubano Panini$12.00
Ham, smoked pulled pork, sliced pickles, Swiss cheese and a touch of Dijon mustard, grilled on a fresh ciabatta roll.
Cup Chicken Noodle$3.99
40 N Williams Street, Unit F

Crystal Lake IL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
