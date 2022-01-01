Go
Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

To order:
https://www.toasttab.com/benedicts-la-strata
Call us when you get here we will bring your order out to your car. 815-459-6500

40 N. Williams Street

Popular Items

Southwestern Wrap$12.99
Mixed greens, fresh corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips tossed with a chipotle ranch dressing.
Its Your Omelet$9.00
We start with three eggs, add your choice of cheese: cheddar, Swiss, feta, American, jack or low fat mozzarellaAdd bacon, ham, sausage, and turkey sausage for .95 each. Add tomato, green pepper, mushrooms, spinach, and onion
for .75 each
Two Fresh Eggs Any Way You Like Them$7.99
Add choice of bacon, sausage patties or links, turkey sausage,
turkey bacon.
Classic French Toast$7.99
Add fresh fruit and whipped cream. 1.50
Classic Eggs Benedict$9.99
Canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise and paprika on toasted English muffin.
Southwestern Fiesta Salad$13.99
Chopped mixed greens, fresh corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips tossed with chipotle ranch dressing.
Smoke House Bacon-three slices$4.99
Create Your Own Skillet$9.00
We start with our breakfast potatoes, two eggs as you like them, choice of cheese. 7.95 Add bacon, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage .95 each. Spinach, onion, tomato, green pepper, homemade black bean salsa or mushrooms .75 each
Farmers Skillet$12.49
Crisp bacon, ham, green peppers, onions, cheddar and jack cheese.
Mediterranean Salad$12.99
Chopped greens and romaine lettuce, red onion, diced tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumber, garbanzo beans and feta cheese, olive oil and lemon dressing.
See full menu

Location

40 N. Williams Street

Crystal Lake IL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

