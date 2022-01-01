Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 2313
Come in and enjoy!
135 Elks Lane
Location
135 Elks Lane
Irwin PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Gato Taco and Tequila
Irwin's ONLY Taco & Tequila Restaurant!
Brandy's on Main
A Family friendly, fun place to come for great food and drinks. Come on in and enjoy!
Burgher Burger 15642
From the creators of dO wood-fired, comes another "food junkys" hot spot, but this time for burgers. 'BurgherBurger represents the "Yinzers" of the world, you know the kind, people who work hard, love their city, and demand awesome food! Welcome to 'BurgherBurger where good friends meet for great food...
Mr Mikes Pub & Pizza
Your type of Sports Pub & Grub. Great Food, Good Friends & Good Fun!