Bengal Bay Grill

We are a Modern Indian BBQ. This simply means we have something for everyone from traditional Indian dining to Indie-Mex to All-American favorites. We also feature all-natural soda from Stubborn and a full selection of imported beers.

975 Highway 121 Ste 100

Popular Items

Chicken Wings$9.95
Marinated party wings oven-baked and flash-fried to perfection and smothered in your favorite rub.
'Naan'chos$8.95
Flash fried house-prepared naan smothered in queso cheese, makhani dal, kachumber, and shredded cheese
Jumbo Punjabi Veggie Samosa$5.95
Hand-made jumbo Punjabi flaky pastry stuffed with spiced mashed potato and pea filling served with cilantro tamarind chutney dipping sauces
Bowl - Tikka Masala$10.95
Our tikka masala sauce with herbs and spices topped with mint yogurt and cilantro and your choice of filling. Served with naan bread and basmati rice.
Bowl - Spicy 65$10.95
Our spicy 65 sauce with garlic, onion, ginger & spicy chili's sauteed with your choice of filling. Served with naan bread and basmati rice.
Side - 10" Naan bread$2.95
House-prepared tandoori naan bread
Side of Dipping Sauce
BBG signature dipping sauces
Spicy Gobi Bites$6.95
Cauliflower florets coated in chickpea flour and fried to perfection then sauteed in spicy 65 sauce
Bowl - Butter sauce$10.95
Our creamy butter masala sauce with herbs and spices topped with mint yogurt and cilantro and your choice of filling. Served with homemade naan and basmati rice.
Bowl - Coconut Curry$10.95
Our coconut curry sauce tossed with cauliflower, mushroom, and white onion and your choice of filling. Served with naan bread and basmati rice.
Allen TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
