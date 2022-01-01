Lasagna in Benicia
Benicia restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Amore Bistrot
Amore Bistrot
145 East D Street, Benicia
|LASAGNA ALLA BOLOGNESE - 4 SERVINGS
|$53.00
Now, you can enjoy the Amore Bistrot experience from the comfort of your home! Enjoy a tray of delicious meaty, robust Bolognese (made with organic meat) sauce with creamy, velvety béchamel and rich parmigiano reggiano cheese in this traditional lasagna. Serves 4, already cooked, just to warm up at home.
Béchamel made with organic milk, Italian flour and organic butter
|Lasagna al Pesto
|$14.90
Five layers of delicious lasagna with pesto sauce mixed with béchamel, green beans, and pine nuts. The original genovese recipe.
Béchamel made with organic milk, Italian flour and organic butter
|Lasagna al Ragu alla Bolognese
|$15.90
Five layers of delicious lasagna. Meaty, robust bolognese sauce made with organic meat, accompanies creamy, velvety béchamel and rich Italian parmigiano reggiano cheese in this classic Bolognese lasagna. The ultimate comfort food.
Béchamel made with organic milk, Italian flour and organic butter