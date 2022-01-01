Lasagna in Benicia

Now, you can enjoy the Amore Bistrot experience from the comfort of your home! Enjoy a tray of delicious meaty, robust Bolognese (made with organic meat) sauce with creamy, velvety béchamel and rich parmigiano reggiano cheese in this traditional lasagna. Serves 4, already cooked, just to warm up at home.

Béchamel made with organic milk, Italian flour and organic butter

