Lasagna in Benicia

Benicia restaurants
Benicia restaurants that serve lasagna

9d41f803-f9b2-43a7-8cb4-f2f0e1c774c6 image

 

Amore Bistrot

145 East D Street, Benicia

Avg 4.9 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LASAGNA ALLA BOLOGNESE - 4 SERVINGS$53.00
Now, you can enjoy the Amore Bistrot experience from the comfort of your home! Enjoy a tray of delicious meaty, robust Bolognese (made with organic meat) sauce with creamy, velvety béchamel and rich parmigiano reggiano cheese in this traditional lasagna. Serves 4, already cooked, just to warm up at home.
Béchamel made with organic milk, Italian flour and organic butter
Lasagna al Pesto$14.90
Five layers of delicious lasagna with pesto sauce mixed with béchamel, green beans, and pine nuts. The original genovese recipe.
Béchamel made with organic milk, Italian flour and organic butter
Lasagna al Ragu alla Bolognese$15.90
Five layers of delicious lasagna. Meaty, robust bolognese sauce made with organic meat, accompanies creamy, velvety béchamel and rich Italian parmigiano reggiano cheese in this classic Bolognese lasagna. The ultimate comfort food.
Béchamel made with organic milk, Italian flour and organic butter
More about Amore Bistrot
Item pic

 

Mangia² - Mangia !! Magia !!

3690 Sprig Drive, Benicia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LASAGNA- thin crust$10.00
Organic beef ragu with N’Duja,leeks, carrots. Mozzarella, ricotta, fresh spinach
More about Mangia² - Mangia !! Magia !!

