Benji and Jake’s
#Catskillspizza
5 Horseshoe Lake Rd
Popular Items
Location
5 Horseshoe Lake Rd
White Lake NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Star Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
The Cabin
Classic American bar fare meets authentic Mexican street food served inside a beautiful 50 year old hand built log cabin. Located just a few miles away from the coolest towns in the catskills. Full bar, local beers, patio dining and family friendly.
Conover Club
A friendly place for nice people
Catskill Provisions Distillery
Join us in tasting our NY Farm Distillery made local Spirits and inspired artisanal foods along with our wonderful honey, truffles and more!