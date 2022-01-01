Go
Benji and Jake’s

5 Horseshoe Lake Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Angus Beef Burger - Chuck, Brisket & Sirloin$15.00
8 OZ served on a Broiche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle
Add Toppings as desired (additional charge)
Laughing Goat$18.00
vodka sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, shitake mushrooms, caramelized onions
Fungus Amongus$18.00
marinara sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, goat cheese, crimini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, fresh black cracked pepper
Mini Vegetable Spring Rolls$8.00
served six to an order with a housemade chili duck sauce
French Onion Soup$8.00
A vegetarian version of the classic served with french bread and gruyere cheese
Plain Jane
marinara sauce, mozzarella
What The-Dilly-O - Pizza Special$18.00
White Pie - extra virgin olive oil, ricotta, goat cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh dill, housemade beer battered fried pickles
Black Garlic Shoestring Fries$8.00
crispy shoestring fries dusted with our house fermented black garlic powder and served with a side of Gochujang (Korean chili paste) aioli
Murray's brick oven chicken wings$14.00
served five per order with a side of bbq and jalapeno sauce
Murray's Chicken Satay$12.00
Murray's Chicken breast skewers - 2 per order w dipping sauces
* Contains peanuts *
Location

5 Horseshoe Lake Rd

White Lake NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
