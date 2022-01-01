Bennett’s Fish Shack OCEAN SHORES, WA
Fish Shack Fresh
Visit us in
Ocean Shores, WA
or
Westport, WA
105 W. Chance A La mer
Popular Items
Location
105 W. Chance A La mer
Ocean Shores WA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Bennett's Fish Shack-WESTPORT, WA
Fish Shack Fresh!
2 Locations!
WESTPORT, WA
OR
OCEAN SHORES, WA
Koko's Restaurant Seabrook
Come in and enjoy!
Brunch 101
Local. Social. Fresh.
Come in and enjoy!