Bennett’s Fish Shack OCEAN SHORES, WA

Ocean Shores, WA
Westport, WA

105 W. Chance A La mer

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$13.99
1/3rd lb. certified angus beef patty, house made burger sauce, cheddar/jack mix, swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato and onion served on a grilled Kaiser roll with French fries and a pickle spear.
Hand Breaded Halibut$22.99
2 pieces of Alaskan Halibut with a light panko breading served with a lemon wedge, French fries and our house made tartar and cocktail sauces.
Dungeness Crab & Cheddar Melt$21.99
Grilled sourdough with melted cheddar jack cheese and a mixture of fresh local Dungeness crab, cream cheese, red onion, and celery served with French fries.
Battered Cod$16.99
2 pieces of tempura beer battered Cod served with a lemon wedge, French fries, and our house made tartar and cocktail sauce.
Large Clam Chowder$6.99
Small Clam Chowder$4.99
Bacon Cheeseburger$15.99
1/3rd lb. certified angus beef patty, 3 slices of Applewood smoked bacon, house made burger sauce, cheddar/jack cheese mix, swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato and red onion served on a grilled Kaiser roll with French fries and a pickle spear.
Prime Rib Melt$18.99
Tartar$0.50
Combo - Cod, Clam Strips & Fries$19.99
Location

Ocean Shores WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
