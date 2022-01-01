Go
Bennett's Fish Shack-WESTPORT, WA

Fish Shack Fresh!
2 Locations!
WESTPORT, WA
OR
OCEAN SHORES, WA

2581 W Westhaven Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger$15.99
1/3rd lb. certified angus beef patty, 3 slices of Applewood smoked bacon, house made burger sauce, cheddar/jack cheese mix, swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato and red onion served on a grilled Kaiser roll with golden French fries and a pickle spear.
Chicken Tenders$13.99
4 crispy chicken tenders served with French fries and a choice of our house made ranch or a BBQ sauce.
Hand Breaded Halibut$22.99
2 pieces of Alaskan Halibut with a light panko breading served with a lemon wedge, French fries and our house made tartar and cocktail sauces.
Cranberry Coast Salad$16.99
Romaine lettuce, jack cheese, feta cheese, parmesan cheese, red onions, cashews, cranberries, sesame/soy ginger dressing, seasoned grilled chicken and sesame seeds.
Prime Rib Melt$18.99
Slow roasted Prime Rib, sliced thin and piled high on a toasted garlic butter hoagie roll topped with melted jack and parmesan cheese served with piping hot Au Jus, golden French Fries and creamy horse radish sauce on the side.
Cheeseburger$13.99
1/3rd lb. certified angus beef patty, house made burger sauce, cheddar/jack mix, swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato and onion served on a grilled Kaiser roll with French fries and a pickle spear.
Caesar Salad$10.99
Fresh chopped Romaine lettuce, red onions, grated and shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing, avocado, pepperoncini, and cherry tomatoes.
Crab Cakes$24.99
2 crab cakes made with 95% fresh local Dungeness Crab, only 5% filler, served on top of a bed of shredded romaine lettuce with Pico de Gallo, avocado, drizzled with our house made lemon/lime aioli served with a lemon wedge and French fries.
Large Clam Chowder$6.99
Battered Cod$16.99
2 pieces of tempura beer battered Cod served with a lemon wedge, French fries, and our house made tartar and cocktail sauce.
Westport WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
