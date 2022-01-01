Go
Main pic

Bennett's Pit BBQ- Gatlinburg

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

714 River Road

Gatlinburg, TN 37738

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

714 River Road, Gatlinburg TN 37738

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Ruby Sunshine

No reviews yet

Ruby Sunshine brings the unique flavors and hospitality of New Orleans to our all-day brunch and eye-opening cocktails. Brought to you by the owners of New Orleans' beloved Ruby Slipper Cafe, Ruby Sunshine uses fresh and local ingredients whenever possible, prepares food to order in our scratch kitchen, and gives back to the communities we serve.

Burg Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chicken Hut

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stangas Big Slice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Bennett's Pit BBQ- Gatlinburg

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston