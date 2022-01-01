Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Open today 4:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
75 Middlesex Turnpike
Burlington, MA 01803
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington MA 01803
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Frank Pepe’s of Burlington
Passionate about pizza since 1925!
Karma - Burlington
Fusion sushi, a combination between Japanese flavors and the delicate sauces and styles of France is our specialty.
Fusion Sushi, Authentic Cantonese Dishes and Craft Cocktails along with a wide selection of Japanese Whiskey and Sake. Come dine with us and experience the Karma of great dining.
Parm - Burlington
Come in and enjoy!
Common Craft
Four local businesses under one roof offering a one of a kind selection of their beers, wines, and cocktails which are all paired with a gastropub inspired food menu.