Bennett's Sandwich Shop

Open today 4:00 AM - 11:00 PM

75 Middlesex Turnpike

Burlington, MA 01803

Popular Items

Famous Steak and Cheese$13.99
100% all-natural sirloin steak grilled and shaved to perfection, served with melted cheese and grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
Turkey & Cheese$13.99
all-natural pan roasted turkey served with lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo, oil & vinegar, salt,pepper, and oregano.
Tender Parm Sub$14.99
deep fried crispy chicken tenders tossed with marinara sauce, provolone cheese, parmesean, and provolone.
Famous Chicken Cheesesteak$13.99
shaved chicken breast grilled to perfection, served with melted american cheese and grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
Wicked Steak and Cheese$13.99
our famous 100% all natural sirloin steak spiced up with hot pepper spread and sriracha aioli.
Famous Italian$13.99
genoa salami, hot capicola, ham, pepperoni, and provolone cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt, pepper, and oregano.
Chicken Tender Sub$13.99
deep fried crispy chicken tenders served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and american cheese.
All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington MA 01803

Directions

