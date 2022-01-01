Go
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria

Big, fun, tasty, and Italian.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

206 Greenfield St. • $$

Avg 4.7 (2676 reviews)

Popular Items

HOT HONEY BEARS$11.00
THE CONSTRUCTION ZONE$13.00
Build your own pie. Keep it simple, if you get greedy your pizza will suffer.
MEATING OF THE MINDS$19.00
Red sauce, mozz, 'nduja, pepperoni, sausage, pancetta, red onion, basil, Parm
THE BALLER$18.00
red sauce, mozz, parm, meatballs, garlic, pickled peppers
MARGHERITA$14.00
red sauce, basil, fior di latte (fancy mozz)
LITTLE GREENIE$17.00
red sauce, garlic, pickled red onion, brussels sprouts, mixed greens, guindilla peppers, nutritional yeast, Calabrian chili
KALE YEAH$18.00
red sauce, house-made sausage, red pepper flakes, kale, pickled red onion
KEVIN MCCALISTER$16.00
grayson taleggio, mozzarella, hot honey
TALK'IN SHITAKE$17.00
Ricotta white sauce, sausage, shitake & cremini mushroom, fennel, mozz, parm, garlic, olive
TONY PEPPERONI$17.00
red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, oregano
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

206 Greenfield St.

Wilmington NC

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
