Go
Toast

Benny's Brick Oven Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

700 B South Black Horse Pike

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Make Your Own Pizza$11.00
Vincenzo’s Traditional$8.00
Just steak and cheese whiz
10 Roasted Wings w/ Fries$12.00
Americana Pizza$10.00
San Marzano tomato sauce and our house cheese blend.
Oven Roasted Caesar Salad$8.00
Crisp romaine hearts topped with house croutons, roasted garlic, and shaved parmigiana cheese. Roasted in our wood burning oven then drizzled with our house
Caesar dressing. 10 add shrimp .4 add chicken .2
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.00
Roasted chicken, house blend of hot sauce & mozzarella cheese served
with blue cheese.
House French Fries$4.50
Seasoned seashore-style skin on delicious potato cuts.
10 Roasted Wings$10.00
See full menu

Location

700 B South Black Horse Pike

Blackwood NJ

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carollo's Family Restaurant & Pizza

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Wing Kitchen

No reviews yet

Enjoy the fresh flavors from Food Network's Chopped Champ Timothy Witcher!

Witcher's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Order online or by phone. Pick up or delivery.

The Wing Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston