BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY

Come in and enjoy!
Notice: The consumption of raw or undercooked eggs, meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase your risk of food borne illness.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

562 Hopmeadow St • $$

Avg 3.9 (478 reviews)

Popular Items

Cinna Roll French Toast (3)$11.95
Three pieces of spiced cinnamon swirl with cream cheese icing
Buttermilk WAFFLE (1)$6.95
one waffle - add strawberries, bananas, chocolate chips or walnuts for $2.00
Lox$11.95
Spinach Omelet$12.95
Baby spinach, mixed mushrooms, onions and cheese
California Omelet$13.95
Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, fresh avocado and cheese
Greek Salad$10.00
Spicy Chicken Panini$13.95
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.50
w/House Made Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Jalapeño Bacon, Ham 5.50
Primavera Omelet$14.95
Wings$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

562 Hopmeadow St

Simsbury CT

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
