Benny's On The Beach
Where every day is a vacation!
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
10 S Ocean Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10 S Ocean Blvd
Lake Worth FL
|Sunday
|6:50 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:50 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:50 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:50 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:50 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:50 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:50 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
VIVA LA PLAYA
Come in and enjoy!
Mamma Mia's on the Beach
Come in and enjoy our Gourmet Pizza, Italian Entrees, Subs, Salads and much more while enjoying the spectacular ocean view!
Mathews Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Los Panchos Tacos and Tequila Bar
Come in and Enjoy