Benny's Restaurant
For 30 years and counting, family-owned and -operated Benny's has been a staple in Denver's Capitol Hill. We’re the real deal when it comes to delicious Mexican food and a warm welcome. Authentic dishes? The recipes are all ours. Magnificent margaritas? More than 15 flavors. And don’t forget our unparalleled happy hour -- a perfect excuse to gather ‘round to eat and drink with your favorite folks. Whether you’ve been with us from the beginning in 1987 or you’re brand new to our place, you can expect fresh food and the feeling of family every time you walk through our door.
301 E 7Th Ave
Popular Items
Location
Denver CO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
