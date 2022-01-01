Go
Toast

Ben's Chili Bowl

For the finest Chili Dogs, Chili Burgers, Ben's Original Half Smokes and Thick Milkshakes, all served with a touch of love. Great vegetarian options too. Ben's has been a Washington DC Landmark since 1958.

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1213 U St NW • $

Avg 3.7 (6328 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Veggie Chili$8.79
A 12oz bowl of our homemade vegan veggie chili. made with texturized vegetable protein, the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.
Small Chili Con Carne$6.59
An 8oz bowl of our homemade chili con carne, made with the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.
Chicken Sandwich$8.35
A crispy or grilled chicken breast served on a warm bun with your choice of condiments.
Tuna Salad Sub$10.99
Homemade tuna salad on a sub roll, served with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Beef Burger Sub$10.99
Two fresh quarter pound Angus beef patties on a 6" sub roll with your choice of condiments. We recommend mayo, lettuce and our homemade spicy chili sauce.
*Cheese pictured is additional*
Half Gallon of Ben's Famous Chili$32.50
A half gallon of your favorite Ben's Chili. Choose our spicy Chili Con Carne, mild Turkey Chili or our slightly sweet and spicy vegan Veggie Chili.
Large Turkey Chili$8.79
A generous 12oz bowl of our mild turkey chili with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and healthy ground turkey. This chili is simply delicious.
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.79
Homemade tuna salad on white or wheat bread with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo lettuce, tomato and pickles.
Chicken Tenders and Fries$10.95
Cole Slaw$2.95
Our fresh creamy cole slaw makes a great family side dish. Yum.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1213 U St NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street

No reviews yet

www.OohhsnAahhs.com

Roaming Rooster

No reviews yet

Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken!
Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!

Jônt

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston