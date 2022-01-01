Go
Toast

Ben's Next Door

Come in and enjoy!!

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

1211 U ST NW • $$

Avg 3.9 (1585 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Catfish Fingers$17.95
Cornmeal battered catfish, fries, tartar sauce.
Blackened Shrimp Penne Pasta$21.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
Bone-In Wings (8)$14.95
Your choice of buffalo, mambo, honey sriracha, or Next Door's signature dry rub.
Jumbo Lump Crab Deviled Eggs$12.95
Lump crab topped with panko gremolata & old bay.
TY ISLAND RUM PUNCH$12.00
Bacardi & Myer's Rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, lime juice & bitters.
HENNESSY SANGRIA$13.00
Cognac, brandy, rioja wine, all-spice dram, various fruit juices.
New! Chicken Tenders$16.95
5 tenders breaded to order in our signature house-made seasoning mix. Served with fries, sriracha ranch and mambo sauce
Jerk Chicken Penne Pasta$19.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
Blackened Salmon Jerk Penne Pasta - Lunch$19.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
Blackened Salmon Penne Pasta$22.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1211 U ST NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Fainting Goat

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jônt

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Bresca

No reviews yet

Modern Bistro- cutting edge cuisine from award winning chef Ryan Ratino served in a warm and vibrant setting on 14th st. in the heart of DC

Alero U St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston