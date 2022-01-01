Ben's Next Door
Come in and enjoy!!
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
1211 U ST NW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1211 U ST NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
Nearby restaurants
The Fainting Goat
Come in and enjoy!
Jônt
Come in and Enjoy
Bresca
Modern Bistro- cutting edge cuisine from award winning chef Ryan Ratino served in a warm and vibrant setting on 14th st. in the heart of DC
Alero U St
Come in and enjoy!