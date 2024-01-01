Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesesteak subs in Bensalem

Bensalem restaurants
Bensalem restaurants that serve cheesesteak subs

Camila's Pizzeria II

961 Bristol Pike, Bensalem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Cheesesteak wrap$10.99
Cheesesteak wrap$10.99
More about Camila's Pizzeria II
Curran's Bensalem

1909 Bristol Pike, Bensalem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesesteak Hoagie Wrap$12.00
served with lettuce and tomato
More about Curran's Bensalem

