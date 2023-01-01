Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Bensalem
/
Bensalem
/
French Fries
Bensalem restaurants that serve french fries
Camila's Pizzeria II
961 Bristol Pike, Bensalem
No reviews yet
French Fries.
$4.99
More about Camila's Pizzeria II
Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ
2822 Street Road, Bensalem
No reviews yet
French Fries
$3.95
Garlic & Herbs French Fries
$5.95
Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, fresh chives, Freshly chopped garlic, Salt and peper Delicious!!!
More about Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ
Browse other tasty dishes in Bensalem
Chicken Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Cheese Fries
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Bensalem to explore
Newtown
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Jenkintown
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Moorestown
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Langhorne
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Southampton
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(566 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(290 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1889 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(259 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(364 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(268 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston