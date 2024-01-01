Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mango lassi in
Bensalem
/
Bensalem
/
Mango Lassi
Bensalem restaurants that serve mango lassi
Asad's Hot Chicken | Bensalem
2568 Knights Road, Bensalem
No reviews yet
MANGO LASSI
$6.99
More about Asad's Hot Chicken | Bensalem
Egg Mania - Bensalem - Bensalem
1961 Street Road, Bensalem
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$4.99
Thick mango flavored lassi
More about Egg Mania - Bensalem - Bensalem
Browse other tasty dishes in Bensalem
Cake
Cheese Fries
Lassi
More near Bensalem to explore
Morrisville
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Jenkintown
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Langhorne
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Moorestown
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Southampton
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(765 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(78 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(410 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(97 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2515 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(321 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(524 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(361 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston