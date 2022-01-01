Bensenville restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Bensenville

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
De Campana image

 

De Campana

229 w grand avenue, Bensenville

Quesadillas App$9.95
Guacamole App$7.95
Full Nachos$9.95
Kebab House image

 

Kebab House

229 w grand Ave, Bensenville

Chicken Kebab
Our most popular choice of Kebab; Mouthwatering, tender, marinated chicken. Grilled over an open flame. Served with your choice of sides and Yogurt sauce
Falafels$4.00
Crispy, crunchy, donut shaped chickpea fritters, served with a side of tahini.
Chicken Pita Kebab$8.00
Our juicy, tender marinated chicken kebab on a toasted pita with lettuce, tomato, red onions and our garlic sauce.
Restaurant banner

 

Broast King

1047 York rd G, Bensenville

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo$7.99
Grilled Chicken Rice Platter With Soda$8.99
Mack N Cheese$4.99
