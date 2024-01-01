Chicken pitas in Bensenville
Taste Greek Street Food | Bensenville
596 N. York Road, Bensenville
|Chicken Gyro Pita
|$10.95
Homemade spit-roasted chicken gyro pita wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and taste sauce (mustard mayo mix). (All wraps are also stuffed with french fries)
|#5 Grilled Chicken Souvlaki Pita Combo
|$12.95
Grilled chicken souvlaki (skewer) with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and taste sauce (mustard mayo mix) with fries and a drink. (All pita wraps are also stuffed with fries).
|Grilled Chicken Souvlaki Pita
|$8.95
Grilled chicken souvlaki (skewer) with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and taste sauce (mustard mayo mix). (All pita wraps are also stuffed with fries).
Kebab House
229 w grand Ave, Bensenville
|Chicken Kofte Pita Special
|$9.99
Ground chicken patties mixed with chopped red pepper, onion and Turkish inspired seasoning, served over a toasted pita with lettuce, tomato, red onion and yogurt sauce. served with a Fries or a side salad.
|Chicken Pita Kebab Special
|$11.99
Our juicy, tender marinated chicken kebab on a toasted pita with lettuce, tomato, red onions and our garlic sauce.
includes your choice of side
|Chicken Kofte Pita
|$8.00