Chicken pitas in Bensenville

Bensenville restaurants
Bensenville restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Taste Greek Street Food | Bensenville

596 N. York Road, Bensenville

Chicken Gyro Pita$10.95
Homemade spit-roasted chicken gyro pita wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and taste sauce (mustard mayo mix). (All wraps are also stuffed with french fries)
#5 Grilled Chicken Souvlaki Pita Combo$12.95
Grilled chicken souvlaki (skewer) with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and taste sauce (mustard mayo mix) with fries and a drink. (All pita wraps are also stuffed with fries).
Grilled Chicken Souvlaki Pita$8.95
Grilled chicken souvlaki (skewer) with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and taste sauce (mustard mayo mix). (All pita wraps are also stuffed with fries).
Kebab House

229 w grand Ave, Bensenville

Chicken Kofte Pita Special$9.99
Ground chicken patties mixed with chopped red pepper, onion and Turkish inspired seasoning, served over a toasted pita with lettuce, tomato, red onion and yogurt sauce. served with a Fries or a side salad.
Chicken Pita Kebab Special$11.99
Our juicy, tender marinated chicken kebab on a toasted pita with lettuce, tomato, red onions and our garlic sauce.
includes your choice of side
Chicken Kofte Pita$8.00
