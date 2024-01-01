Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Bensenville

Bensenville restaurants
Bensenville restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Halal Restaurants

1047 S. York Rd Unit G, Bensenville

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Chicken Wrap$10.99
More about Halal Restaurants
Kebab House

229 w grand Ave, Bensenville

TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Kebab Wrap Special$11.99
Grilled chicken kebab with garlic sauce, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes, all wrapped in flatbread. A delicious and satisfying meal.
Chicken Kofte Wrap Special$9.99
Grilled minced chicken seasoned with spices, wrapped in flatbread with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions and a tangy sauce. A flavorful and convenient meal.comes with one side.
More about Kebab House

