Go
Toast

Bent Fork the Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

5971 Sky Pond Drive Suite C-106

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Family of Four Meal: Buffalo Pot Roast w/ 4 Sides & 2 Desserts$80.00
Grilled Four Cheese & Tomato Bisque$12.50
Asiago Artichoke Dip$12.00
Spicy Italian Penne$18.00
Buffalo Pot Roast$19.00
Beef Short Rib Stroganoff$22.00
Classic Cheese Burger$12.50
Mushroom Soup$4.50
Date Night: Full Rack of Ribs, 2 Sides, 1 Dessert$45.00
Smokin' Hot Dates$8.50
See full menu

Location

5971 Sky Pond Drive Suite C-106

Loveland CO

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THB

No reviews yet

Colorado State University, CO

THB

No reviews yet

6180 East Crossroads Blvd., Loveland, CO, 80538

Lazy Dog Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come! Sit! Stay!

Colorado Coffee Co. Centerra

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our locally owned and operated coffee shop! We offer a high quality coffee product from locally roasted coffee beans as well as food and pastry items made in house daily!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston