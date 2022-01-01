Bento Picnic Catering

Bento Picnic & Saba San's

No reviews yet

We know it can be hard to find food that is healthy, convenient AND delicious. At Bento Picnic, we follow the Japanese philosophy of using 5 colors, 5 tastes, and 5 techniques in all of our bento boxes. This is our secret to creating meals that are the perfect balance of healthy and delicious. We love providing you with balanced meals that give you the energy to conquer your day!

