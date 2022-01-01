Bento Picnic Catering
Whether you are looking for a crowd-pleasing assortment of boxed lunches or delicious platters for your next event, you can count on us to deliver a colorful spread that everyone will love.
2600 E Cesar Chavez St
Popular Items
Location
2600 E Cesar Chavez St
Austin TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Juniper
Northern Italian food prepared in Austin, Texas using local ranchers and farmers and sourcing thoughtful Italian components. All pastas are made in house and we feature a mostly Italian wine list with a full bar and cocktail list.
Bento Picnic & Saba San's
We know it can be hard to find food that is healthy, convenient AND delicious. At Bento Picnic, we follow the Japanese philosophy of using 5 colors, 5 tastes, and 5 techniques in all of our bento boxes. This is our secret to creating meals that are the perfect balance of healthy and delicious. We love providing you with balanced meals that give you the energy to conquer your day!