Go
Toast

Bento Picnic Catering

Whether you are looking for a crowd-pleasing assortment of boxed lunches or delicious platters for your next event, you can count on us to deliver a colorful spread that everyone will love.

2600 E Cesar Chavez St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Noodle Bento$14.00
NEW! SOBA NOODLES, Local Veggie Goma-ae, Shiokoji Mushroom Salad, Seasonal Salada & a Wholesome Treat (Vegan, Dairy-Free) - For Current Veggie Selection, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
Dessert Plates$0.19
Sturdy 6" Compostable Paper Plates ($0.19/each)
House Salad$13.00
Chicken Breast, Organic Kale Greens, Avocado, Cucumber, Red Onion, Lemon, Toasted Sunflower Seeds (Grain-Free, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Dairy-Free)
Noodle Bowl$12.00
Soba Noodles w/ Toasted Sesame, Mushroom Salad w/ Pickled Lotus Root, Kale Greens & Your Choice of Protein
Rice Bowl$11.00
Soft Brown Rice & Our Market Salad with Kale Greens & Your Choice of Protein (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free) - To find out what seasonal veggies are in the Salada, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
The Bento Picnic$68.00
2 lb. of Your Choices of Protein PLUS Local Veggie Goma-ae, Mushroom Salad, Market Salad, Kabocha Potato Salad, Rice, Kale, Soba Noodles, Signature Sauce & Half a Dozen Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies (Serves 4-6)
Miso Soup$3.50
White Miso Broth, Wakame, Tofu & Green Onion (Vegan, Gluten-Free)
Garden Bento$16.00
Avocado, Kale with Pepita Gomashio, Kabocha Potato Salad, Local Veggie Goma-ae, Shiokoji Mushroom Salad, Seasonal Salada & a Wholesome Treat (Vegan, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free) - For Current Veggie Selection, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
Power Bowl$12.00
Quinoa w/ Coconut Aminos, Kabocha Pumpkin Potato Salad, Pickled Red Onion, Kale Greens & Your Choice of Protein (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free)
Rice Bento$14.00
Soft Brown Rice, Local Veggie Goma-ae, Shiokoji Mushroom Salad, Seasonal Salada & a Wholesome Treat (Vegan, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free) - For Current Veggie Selection, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
See full menu

Location

2600 E Cesar Chavez St

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Juniper

No reviews yet

Northern Italian food prepared in Austin, Texas using local ranchers and farmers and sourcing thoughtful Italian components. All pastas are made in house and we feature a mostly Italian wine list with a full bar and cocktail list.

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Bento Picnic & Saba San's

No reviews yet

We know it can be hard to find food that is healthy, convenient AND delicious. At Bento Picnic, we follow the Japanese philosophy of using 5 colors, 5 tastes, and 5 techniques in all of our bento boxes. This is our secret to creating meals that are the perfect balance of healthy and delicious. We love providing you with balanced meals that give you the energy to conquer your day!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston