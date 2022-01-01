Go
Bento Picnic & Saba San's

We know it can be hard to find food that is healthy, convenient AND delicious. At Bento Picnic, we follow the Japanese philosophy of using 5 colors, 5 tastes, and 5 techniques in all of our bento boxes. This is our secret to creating meals that are the perfect balance of healthy and delicious. We love providing you with balanced meals that give you the energy to conquer your day!

2600 E Cesar Chavez St.

Popular Items

Matcha Cake Cookie$2.00
Buttery Cookie w/Organic Matcha & Whipped Cream Cheese (Gluten-Free, Soy-Free)
Miso Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Soft-Baked Cookie made with Coconut Flour, Toasted Almonds, Dark Chocolate Chips & White Miso (Gluten-Free)
Rice Bento$14.00
Soft Brown Rice, Local Veggie Goma-ae, Mushroom Salad, Market Salad & a Wholesome Treat (Vegan, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free) - For Current Veggie Selection, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
The Baddest Bento Brussels$5.00
Frizzled Brussels, Sweet Tamari, Candied Lemon (Vegan, Gluten-Free)
Mochi Butter Bun w/Okinawan Sweet Potato$3.50
Hawaiian Butter Mochi Bun made with Coconut Milk & Purple Sweet Potato Jam (Gluten-Free, Soy-Free)
Noodle Bento$14.00
NEW! SOBA NOODLES, Local Veggie Goma-ae, Mushroom Salad, Market Salad & a Wholesome Treat (Vegan, Dairy-Free) - For Current Veggie Selection, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
Noodle Bowl$12.00
Soba Noodles w/ Toasted Sesame, Mushroom Salad w/ Pickled Lotus Root, Kale Greens & Your Choice of Protein
Power Bowl$12.00
Quinoa w/ Coconut Aminos, Kabocha Pumpkin Potato Salad, Pickled Red Onion, Kale Greens & Your Choice of Protein (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free)
Garden Bento$16.00
Kale Greens, Kabocha Potato Salad, Avocado w/ Gomashio, Local Veggie Goma-ae, Mushroom Salad, Market Salad & a Wholesome Treat (Vegan, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free) - For Current Veggie Selection, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
Rice Bowl$11.00
Soft Brown Rice & Our Market Salad with Kale Greens & Your Choice of Protein (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free) - To find out what seasonal veggies are in the Salada, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
Location

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
