Bento Sushi and Korean Food
Come in and enjoy!
4447 Nelson rd
Location
4447 Nelson rd
Lake Charles LA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Rotolo's Pizzeria
Rotolo’s Pizzeria uses only the freshest ingredients! We make our original dough fresh daily at each location. Combine that with our homemade sauces and freshly prepared vegetables, and you have a recipe for a delicious meal!
Maplewood Burgers Lake Charles
Itsbiggerthanburgers
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Paul's Rib Shack Barbecue
We love serving you craft barbecue, smoked over a live, wood fire and full of our signature flavor and tenderness. The menu is mostly a la carte, and we recommend a half pound of meat per person.