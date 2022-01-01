Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS
We are a Korean Fusion restaurant serving traditional Korean dishes but we also have options that allow for people to branch out or stick to things they know like burritos or quesadillas with a korean twist. Come Try us out we have Bibimbap, Ramens, Kalbi, Rice Bowls, Gluten Free Options and much more.
SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES
310 N Clippert St #6 • $$
310 N Clippert St #6
Lansing MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
