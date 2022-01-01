Go
Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS

We are a Korean Fusion restaurant serving traditional Korean dishes but we also have options that allow for people to branch out or stick to things they know like burritos or quesadillas with a korean twist. Come Try us out we have Bibimbap, Ramens, Kalbi, Rice Bowls, Gluten Free Options and much more.

SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES

310 N Clippert St #6 • $$

Avg 4.8 (648 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Spring Rolls$3.50
Bibimbap Bulgogi$13.50
Rice on bottom, Assorted vegetables, Bulgogi and with a sunny side egg. Korean red pepper on the side.
Fried Tofu Burrito$10.00
Filled with Fried Tofu, Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese.
Drizzled with Korean Spicy house sauce.
Dumplings$7.00
Fried Chicken and Vegetable Dumplings served with sweet ginger dipping sauce
Chicken Burrito$10.00
Filled with Chicken, Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese.
Drizzled with Korean Spicy house sauce.
Mangonada 16oz$6.25
Bulgogi Burrito$11.00
Filled with thinly sliced marinated rib-eye steak “BULGOGI”, purple rice. Lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese.
Drizzled with Korean Spicy house sauce.
Miso Flavor Ramen
Taro$5.50
Japchae$11.00
Stir fried glass noodles with cabbage, carrot, onion, green onion and red peppers.
Glass Noodle is made sweet potato. 🍠 Delicious and Healthy.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

310 N Clippert St #6

Lansing MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
