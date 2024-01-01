Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Benton City

Benton City restaurants
Benton City restaurants that serve clams

Banner pic

 

Desert Food Mart Cougar Cave Cafe

10806 E KENNEDY ROAD, BENTON CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breaded Clam Strips$8.99
Clam Strips$6.99
More about Desert Food Mart Cougar Cave Cafe
Banner pic

 

The Palm Bar & Grill™

603 Ninth St, Benton City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder - Bowl$7.79
12oz of our homemade clam chowder
More about The Palm Bar & Grill™

