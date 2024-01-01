Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Benton City
/
Benton City
/
Clams
Benton City restaurants that serve clams
Desert Food Mart Cougar Cave Cafe
10806 E KENNEDY ROAD, BENTON CITY
No reviews yet
Breaded Clam Strips
$8.99
Clam Strips
$6.99
More about Desert Food Mart Cougar Cave Cafe
The Palm Bar & Grill™
603 Ninth St, Benton City
No reviews yet
Clam Chowder - Bowl
$7.79
12oz of our homemade clam chowder
More about The Palm Bar & Grill™
Chili
Chef Salad
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Burgers
Nachos
Tacos
Burritos
Fish And Chips
