Tacos in Benton City
Benton City restaurants that serve tacos
Desert Food Mart Cougar Cave Cafe
10806 E KENNEDY ROAD, BENTON CITY
|Beef Taco Salad
|$13.99
|Mini Tacos
|$3.99
|Taco Sauce Packet
|$0.10
The Palm Bar & Grill™
603 Ninth St, Benton City
|Regular Taco
|$2.99
Our regular taco comes with your choice of shell, beef taco meat, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, onions and tomatoes.
|Taco Sauce
|$0.20
|Loaded Taco
|$3.50
Our loaded taco comes with your choice of shell, beef taco meat, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, olives and jalapenos.