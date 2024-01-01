Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Benton City

Benton City restaurants
Benton City restaurants that serve tacos

Desert Food Mart Cougar Cave Cafe

10806 E KENNEDY ROAD, BENTON CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Taco Salad$13.99
Mini Tacos$3.99
Taco Sauce Packet$0.10
More about Desert Food Mart Cougar Cave Cafe
The Palm Bar & Grill™

603 Ninth St, Benton City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Regular Taco$2.99
Our regular taco comes with your choice of shell, beef taco meat, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, onions and tomatoes.
Taco Sauce$0.20
Loaded Taco$3.50
Our loaded taco comes with your choice of shell, beef taco meat, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, olives and jalapenos.
More about The Palm Bar & Grill™

