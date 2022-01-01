Benton Harbor restaurants you'll love
Benton Harbor's top cuisines
Must-try Benton Harbor restaurants
More about Bread + Bar
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Bread + Bar
645 RIVERVIEW DR, BENTON HARBOR
|Popular items
|Smoked Whitefish
|$15.50
spring greens + almonds + cranberries + Minnesota wild rice + maple vinaigrette
|Michigan Chicken
|$24.00
Robuchon potatoes + vegatables + rosemary garlic jus
|Grilled Salmoriglio Swordfish
|$26.00
lemon + parsely + israeli couscous + parmesan
More about North Shore Inn
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
North Shore Inn
107 Higman Park Rd., Benton Harbor
|Popular items
|Deluxe
|$10.99
1/2lb. Burger topped with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Olive and Mayo on a Toasted Sesame Bun
|Junior Burger
|$7.99
1/4lb. Burger Patty with American Cheese, Ketchup, & Mustard on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun
|Cheese Curds
|$6.99
Fried Beer Battered White Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds served with a Dipping Sauce of your choice
More about Happy Poochie Eatery
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Happy Poochie Eatery
325 W Main St., Benton Harbor
|Popular items
|The Downtowner
|$9.75
Ham, turkey, bacon, and melted provolone on a ciabatta roll with mayo, Dijon mustard, red onions, lettuce, and tomato
|Hot Guac
|$9.75
Turkey, bacon, and melted provolone on harvest wheat bread with spicy guacamole and lettuce
|Happy Clucker
|$9.75
Our chicken sandwich with bacon, Swiss & cheddar, grilled red onion, lettuce, and tomato with ranch mayo on a ciabatta bun.
More about The Livery
PIZZA • SOUPS
The Livery
190 5th St., Benton Harbor
|Popular items
|16" Mikeys Bad Trip
|$26.00
White sauce, 5-cheese blend, mixed mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, mixed herbs, truffle salt, cracked black pepper.
|12" Tout that Sprout
|$18.00
White sauce, garlic honey, shredded mozzarella & provolone, balsamic red onions, chopped bacon, & bacon fat roasted brussel sprouts
|Turkey Bacon Avocado
|$11.50
Roasted turkey breast, bacon, shredded
mozzarella & provolone, sliced avocado,
tomatoes, red onion, green goddess, & arugula on toasted naan