Benton Harbor restaurants you'll love

Benton Harbor restaurants

Benton Harbor restaurants
Toast
  • Benton Harbor

Benton Harbor's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Must-try Benton Harbor restaurants

Bread + Bar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Bread + Bar

645 RIVERVIEW DR, BENTON HARBOR

Avg 4.4 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Whitefish$15.50
spring greens + almonds + cranberries + Minnesota wild rice + maple vinaigrette
Michigan Chicken$24.00
Robuchon potatoes + vegatables + rosemary garlic jus
Grilled Salmoriglio Swordfish$26.00
lemon + parsely + israeli couscous + parmesan
North Shore Inn image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North Shore Inn

107 Higman Park Rd., Benton Harbor

Avg 4.6 (658 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Deluxe$10.99
1/2lb. Burger topped with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Olive and Mayo on a Toasted Sesame Bun
Junior Burger$7.99
1/4lb. Burger Patty with American Cheese, Ketchup, & Mustard on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun
Cheese Curds$6.99
Fried Beer Battered White Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds served with a Dipping Sauce of your choice
Happy Poochie Eatery image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Happy Poochie Eatery

325 W Main St., Benton Harbor

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
The Downtowner$9.75
Ham, turkey, bacon, and melted provolone on a ciabatta roll with mayo, Dijon mustard, red onions, lettuce, and tomato
Hot Guac$9.75
Turkey, bacon, and melted provolone on harvest wheat bread with spicy guacamole and lettuce
Happy Clucker$9.75
Our chicken sandwich with bacon, Swiss & cheddar, grilled red onion, lettuce, and tomato with ranch mayo on a ciabatta bun.
The Livery image

PIZZA • SOUPS

The Livery

190 5th St., Benton Harbor

Avg 4.6 (482 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Mikeys Bad Trip$26.00
White sauce, 5-cheese blend, mixed mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, mixed herbs, truffle salt, cracked black pepper.
12" Tout that Sprout$18.00
White sauce, garlic honey, shredded mozzarella & provolone, balsamic red onions, chopped bacon, & bacon fat roasted brussel sprouts
Turkey Bacon Avocado$11.50
Roasted turkey breast, bacon, shredded
mozzarella & provolone, sliced avocado,
tomatoes, red onion, green goddess, & arugula on toasted naan
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Benton Harbor

Chicken Tenders

More near Benton Harbor to explore

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Michigan City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Granger

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

New Buffalo

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mishawaka

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Buchanan

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
