Bisque in Benton Harbor

Benton Harbor restaurants
Toast

Benton Harbor restaurants that serve bisque

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Happy Poochie Eatery

325 W Main St., Benton Harbor

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Tomato Bisque$5.95
More about Happy Poochie Eatery
PIZZA • SOUPS

The Livery - Benton Harbor, MI

190 5th St., Benton Harbor

Avg 4.6 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Bisque - Bowl (To Go)$7.00
Fresh Roma tomatoes, peeled and stewed with onions, garlic and house made veggie stock. Cut with heavy cream & seasoned with salt, pepper, basil, paprika, and a little cayenne. Topped with toasted, house made croutons & shredded parmesan & Romano cheese.
Tomato Bisque - Cup (To Go)$5.00
Fresh Roma tomatoes, peeled and stewed with onions, garlic and house made veggie stock. Cut with heavy cream & seasoned with salt, pepper, basil, paprika, and a little cayenne. Topped with toasted, house made croutons & shredded parmesan & Romano cheese.
More about The Livery - Benton Harbor, MI

