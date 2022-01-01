Bisque in Benton Harbor
Benton Harbor restaurants that serve bisque
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Happy Poochie Eatery
325 W Main St., Benton Harbor
|Tomato Bisque
|$5.95
PIZZA • SOUPS
The Livery - Benton Harbor, MI
190 5th St., Benton Harbor
|Tomato Bisque - Bowl (To Go)
|$7.00
Fresh Roma tomatoes, peeled and stewed with onions, garlic and house made veggie stock. Cut with heavy cream & seasoned with salt, pepper, basil, paprika, and a little cayenne. Topped with toasted, house made croutons & shredded parmesan & Romano cheese.
|Tomato Bisque - Cup (To Go)
|$5.00
