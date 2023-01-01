Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Benton restaurants you'll love

Benton restaurants
Must-try Benton restaurants

Rocket Fired Pizza image

 

Rocket Fired Pizza Family Fun Center

292 US Hwy 68 East, Benton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Top 12"$10.85
Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and your favorite 2 toppings. Add a glaze or seasoning for extra flavor. Enjoy!
One Top 12"$9.85
Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and your favorite topping. Add a glaze or seasoning for extra flavor. Enjoy!
Craft Your Own 12"$13.85
Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and 3 to 8 toppings. Choose from a variety of meats, cheeses, and veggies to create your own pizza masterpiece. Add a glaze or seasoning for extra flavor. Enjoy!
More about Rocket Fired Pizza Family Fun Center
Main pic

 

Dub House Coffee

301 US HWY 68 E, Benton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Muffin$1.85
Double Chocolate Chip, Blueberry, Banana Nut, & Cinnamon Toast
S'mores$3.95
Our Smore's is sugar free, but you would never know it!
Toasted White Chocolate Mocha$4.25
Our most popular flavor! White Chocolate and Toasted Marshmallow come together and make your taste buds dance.
More about Dub House Coffee
Restaurant banner

 

Peanuts Breakfast and BBQ LLC - 2705 Magness Rd

2705 Magness Rd, Benton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Peanuts Breakfast and BBQ LLC - 2705 Magness Rd
