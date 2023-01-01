Benton restaurants you'll love
Must-try Benton restaurants
More about Rocket Fired Pizza Family Fun Center
Rocket Fired Pizza Family Fun Center
292 US Hwy 68 East, Benton
|Popular items
|Two Top 12"
|$10.85
Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and your favorite 2 toppings. Add a glaze or seasoning for extra flavor. Enjoy!
|One Top 12"
|$9.85
Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and your favorite topping. Add a glaze or seasoning for extra flavor. Enjoy!
|Craft Your Own 12"
|$13.85
Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and 3 to 8 toppings. Choose from a variety of meats, cheeses, and veggies to create your own pizza masterpiece. Add a glaze or seasoning for extra flavor. Enjoy!
More about Dub House Coffee
Dub House Coffee
301 US HWY 68 E, Benton
|Popular items
|Muffin
|$1.85
Double Chocolate Chip, Blueberry, Banana Nut, & Cinnamon Toast
|S'mores
|$3.95
Our Smore's is sugar free, but you would never know it!
|Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
|$4.25
Our most popular flavor! White Chocolate and Toasted Marshmallow come together and make your taste buds dance.