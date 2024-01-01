Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Benton

Benton restaurants
Benton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Woodhouse Restaurant

319 Main Street, Benton

WoodHouse Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$7.49
More about Woodhouse Restaurant
Peanut's Breakfast and BBQ

201 West 5th Street, Benton

Chicken Sandwich$7.00
More about Peanut's Breakfast and BBQ
