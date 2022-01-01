Bentonville restaurants you'll love
Bentonville's top cuisines
Must-try Bentonville restaurants
BBQ
Wrights BBQ - Bentonville
208 NE 3rd st, Bentonville
|Popular items
|Pitmaster Family Pack
|$105.00
1 Lb. Pulled Pork, 1 Lb. Brisket, 1/2 Rack of Ribs, 1/2 lb. Sausage, and a 1/4 lb of bacon burnt ends with 2 Quarts Sides
|Spare Ribs
Our premium spare ribs are now served by the pound! One pound will be between 3-6 ribs.
|Sandwich Choices
A sandwich with the meat of your choice, served with one side
SOUPS • RAMEN
CO-OP
801 SE 8th Street, Bentonville
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$5.00
Sweet and sour chili sauce
|Edamame
|$5.00
Sea Salt, Lime
|Spicy Tori Paitan
|$14.00
Creamy chicken broth, Bean sprouts, Green onion, Seasoned soft-boiled egg, Chili oil, Sesame seeds, Fried chicken, WAVY NOODLES
*All bowls come with items in description*
BURRITOS • TACOS
King Burrito
2000 s Walton Blvd, Bentonville
|Popular items
|#2 KB Burrito
|$9.63
King burrito, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
|#8 Taco Salad Combo
|$8.25
Chicken or steak taco salad w/ 16oz. soda
|#10 Chimichanga Combo
|$8.88
Chimichanga, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
Meld Kitchen
1120 South Walton Blvd., Bentonville
|Popular items
|GREEK
|$11.50
|Taco Salad Sweet Potato
|$10.65
|Fish Tacos
|$9.95
PIZZA • SALADS
Oven & Tap
215 S. Main Street Suite 3, Bentonville
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$6.00
Rosemary, Lemon, Sea Salt
|Spicy Joe
|$18.00
Mozz, Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Honey
|Salt & Vinegar Potatoes
|$7.00
Parmesan Cheese
GRILL
The First Seat Pub & Grill
106 SW 2nd St, Bentonville
|Popular items
|Caesar Cardini
|$7.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, fresh parmesan cheese and croutons (tossed in Caesar dressing)
|Cheeseburger Classic Basket
|$9.59
The Hamburger Classic topped with choice of cheese. Served with potato flats.
|Tatanka
|$9.99
Crispy chicken breast patty tossed in buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese dressing served on a freshly toasted bun. Served with potato flats.
The Fire Truck
405 SW A Street, Bentonville
|Popular items
|Classic Slider
|$5.00
Ground steak patty, topped with caramelized onions, American cheese & our spicy aioli
|Chorizo Eggroll
|$5.00
House made Spicy Chorizo with marinated cabbage and fresh corn served with a cilantro lime crema.
|Gingerbread Churros
|$4.00
Coated in a gingerbread spice sugar served with whipped cream.
Louise
2205 SW I Street, Bentonville
|Popular items
|$100 Burger [Single]
|$15.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, house pickles, garlic aioli, brioche bun
|Veggie Wrap
|$12.00
roasted cauliflower, cucumber, spring mix, red peppers, tzatziki sauce, feta, naan, | add grilled or fried chicken +6
|Chicken Club
|$16.00
grilled or fried, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, brioche bun
FRENCH FRIES
The Preacher's Son
201 NW A Street, Bentonville
|Popular items
|Gnocchi for 2
|$40.00
Gnocchi with Mushrooms, Sweet Corn, Formage and Honey
|Lamb Meatballs
|$20.00
With Harissa and grits
|Panisse
|$15.00
Panisse, summer vegetables
The Meteor
401 SE D Street, Bentonville
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$13.00
Shawarma spiced chicken, curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini, pickled peppers, black sesame seeds, cilantro, radish.
*contains dairy
|Pepperoni (Half)
|$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
|Bacon Taco
|$4.00
Bacon, egg, cheese.
Red and/or Green salsa upon request
TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2500 SW 14th St, Bentonville
|Popular items
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
FRENCH FRIES
Pressroom
100 NW 2nd Street, Suite 100, Bentonville
|Popular items
|Double Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Local Beef, American Cheese, Special Sauce, Fixings, Apple Cider Vinegar Kettle Chips
Add Avocado or Bacon +2
Served with Salt & Cider Vinegar Potato Chips
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried Or Blackened Chicken Sandwich, Slaw, Wickles Pickles, Aioli, Hawaiian Roll, Apple Cider Vinegar Kettle Chips
Add Avocado or Bacon +2
Served with Salt & Cider Vinegar Potato Chips
|Winter Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Lettuces, Arugula, Crispy Ham, White Cheddar, Pecans, Sage Vinaigrette
Sunny's
110 NW 2nd St Ste. 106, Bentonville
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$6.00
Edgewood Creamery white cheddar, sourdough
|Sunny's Special Farm Eggs Burrito
|$10.00
free-range eggs, turkey bacon, avocado, Edgewood Creamery white cheddar, pico de gallo, local tortilla, house verde salsa on the side
|Macro Magic
quinoa, kale, chickpeas, alfalfa sprouts, avocado, scallions, carrot-ginger dressing
GF, V
Superfine
215 S. Main Street Suite 2, Bentonville
Natural Muse 1
1500 S Walton BLVD, Bentonville
Natural Muse 2
3000 SE 14th Street, Bentonville
King Burrito - TBD 4
2000 S Walton Blvd, BEntonville
Las Fajitas Grill
2003 SW Regional Airport Blvd, Bentonville
King Burrito - TBD 3
2000 S walton blvd, rogers
Las Fajitas Bentonville
1402 Shane Lane, Bentonville