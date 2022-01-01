Bentonville restaurants you'll love

Must-try Bentonville restaurants

Wrights BBQ - Bentonville image

BBQ

Wrights BBQ - Bentonville

208 NE 3rd st, Bentonville

Avg 5 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pitmaster Family Pack$105.00
1 Lb. Pulled Pork, 1 Lb. Brisket, 1/2 Rack of Ribs, 1/2 lb. Sausage, and a 1/4 lb of bacon burnt ends with 2 Quarts Sides
Spare Ribs
Our premium spare ribs are now served by the pound! One pound will be between 3-6 ribs.
Sandwich Choices
A sandwich with the meat of your choice, served with one side
CO-OP image

SOUPS • RAMEN

CO-OP

801 SE 8th Street, Bentonville

Avg 4.3 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$5.00
Sweet and sour chili sauce
Edamame$5.00
Sea Salt, Lime
Spicy Tori Paitan$14.00
Creamy chicken broth, Bean sprouts, Green onion, Seasoned soft-boiled egg, Chili oil, Sesame seeds, Fried chicken, WAVY NOODLES
*All bowls come with items in description*
King Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS

King Burrito

2000 s Walton Blvd, Bentonville

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#2 KB Burrito$9.63
King burrito, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
#8 Taco Salad Combo$8.25
Chicken or steak taco salad w/ 16oz. soda
#10 Chimichanga Combo$8.88
Chimichanga, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
Meld Kitchen image

 

Meld Kitchen

1120 South Walton Blvd., Bentonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GREEK$11.50
Taco Salad Sweet Potato$10.65
Fish Tacos$9.95
Oven & Tap image

PIZZA • SALADS

Oven & Tap

215 S. Main Street Suite 3, Bentonville

Avg 4.5 (1620 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Edamame$6.00
Rosemary, Lemon, Sea Salt
Spicy Joe$18.00
Mozz, Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Honey
Salt & Vinegar Potatoes$7.00
Parmesan Cheese
The First Seat Pub & Grill image

GRILL

The First Seat Pub & Grill

106 SW 2nd St, Bentonville

Avg 4.7 (276 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Cardini$7.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, fresh parmesan cheese and croutons (tossed in Caesar dressing)
Cheeseburger Classic Basket$9.59
The Hamburger Classic topped with choice of cheese. Served with potato flats.
Tatanka$9.99
Crispy chicken breast patty tossed in buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese dressing served on a freshly toasted bun. Served with potato flats.
The Fire Truck image

 

The Fire Truck

405 SW A Street, Bentonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Slider$5.00
Ground steak patty, topped with caramelized onions, American cheese & our spicy aioli
Chorizo Eggroll$5.00
House made Spicy Chorizo with marinated cabbage and fresh corn served with a cilantro lime crema.
Gingerbread Churros$4.00
Coated in a gingerbread spice sugar served with whipped cream.
Louise image

 

Louise

2205 SW I Street, Bentonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
$100 Burger [Single]$15.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, house pickles, garlic aioli, brioche bun
Veggie Wrap$12.00
roasted cauliflower, cucumber, spring mix, red peppers, tzatziki sauce, feta, naan, | add grilled or fried chicken +6
Chicken Club$16.00
grilled or fried, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, brioche bun
The Preacher's Son image

FRENCH FRIES

The Preacher's Son

201 NW A Street, Bentonville

Avg 4.6 (2035 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gnocchi for 2$40.00
Gnocchi with Mushrooms, Sweet Corn, Formage and Honey
Lamb Meatballs$20.00
With Harissa and grits
Panisse$15.00
Panisse, summer vegetables
The Meteor image

 

The Meteor

401 SE D Street, Bentonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$13.00
Shawarma spiced chicken, curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini, pickled peppers, black sesame seeds, cilantro, radish.
*contains dairy
Pepperoni (Half)$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Bacon Taco$4.00
Bacon, egg, cheese.
Red and/or Green salsa upon request
Beef 'O' Brady's image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2500 SW 14th St, Bentonville

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Pressroom image

FRENCH FRIES

Pressroom

100 NW 2nd Street, Suite 100, Bentonville

Avg 3.8 (694 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Cheeseburger$16.00
Local Beef, American Cheese, Special Sauce, Fixings, Apple Cider Vinegar Kettle Chips
Add Avocado or Bacon +2
Served with Salt & Cider Vinegar Potato Chips
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Or Blackened Chicken Sandwich, Slaw, Wickles Pickles, Aioli, Hawaiian Roll, Apple Cider Vinegar Kettle Chips
Add Avocado or Bacon +2
Served with Salt & Cider Vinegar Potato Chips
Winter Chopped Salad$16.00
Lettuces, Arugula, Crispy Ham, White Cheddar, Pecans, Sage Vinaigrette
Sunny's image

 

Sunny's

110 NW 2nd St Ste. 106, Bentonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$6.00
Edgewood Creamery white cheddar, sourdough
Sunny's Special Farm Eggs Burrito$10.00
free-range eggs, turkey bacon, avocado, Edgewood Creamery white cheddar, pico de gallo, local tortilla, house verde salsa on the side
Macro Magic
quinoa, kale, chickpeas, alfalfa sprouts, avocado, scallions, carrot-ginger dressing
GF, V
Record Downtown image

 

Record Downtown

104 SW A Street, Bentonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sambazon Truck image

 

Sambazon Truck

900 S Main Street, Bentonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Superfine image

 

Superfine

215 S. Main Street Suite 2, Bentonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Natural Muse 1 image

 

Natural Muse 1

1500 S Walton BLVD, Bentonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Natural Muse 2

3000 SE 14th Street, Bentonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

King Burrito - TBD 4

2000 S Walton Blvd, BEntonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Las Fajitas Grill

2003 SW Regional Airport Blvd, Bentonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

King Burrito - TBD 3

2000 S walton blvd, rogers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Las Fajitas Bentonville

1402 Shane Lane, Bentonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
