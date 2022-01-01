Bentonville breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Bentonville restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Bentonville

King Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS

King Burrito

2000 s Walton Blvd, Bentonville

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#10 Chimichanga Combo$8.88
Chimichanga, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
Breakfast Burrito$5.24
Ham, egg & cheese or chorizo, egg & cheese or bacon, egg & cheese or potato, egg & cheese
#1 Combo Tacos$8.64
Four tacos chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
More about King Burrito
Oven & Tap image

PIZZA • SALADS

Oven & Tap

215 S. Main Street Suite 3, Bentonville

Avg 4.5 (1620 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Mozz$12.00
Red Sauce, Grana, Herbs
Edamame$6.00
Rosemary, Lemon, Sea Salt
Mushroom$16.00
Mozz, Caramelized onions, thyme, & parmesan
More about Oven & Tap
Pressroom image

FRENCH FRIES

Pressroom

100 NW 2nd Street, Suite 100, Bentonville

Avg 3.8 (694 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Cheeseburger$16.00
Local Beef, American Cheese, Special Sauce, Fixings, Apple Cider Vinegar Kettle Chips
Add Avocado or Bacon +2
Served with Salt & Cider Vinegar Potato Chips
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Or Blackened Chicken Sandwich, Slaw, Wickles Pickles, Aioli, Hawaiian Roll, Apple Cider Vinegar Kettle Chips
Add Avocado or Bacon +2
Served with Salt & Cider Vinegar Potato Chips
Breakfast Plate$11.00
Two Local Eggs, Fries Or Salad Greens, & Toast Or Biscuit
More about Pressroom

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bentonville

Tacos

Edamame

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Hummus

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish Tacos

Nachos

Map

More near Bentonville to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston