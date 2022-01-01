Bentonville breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Bentonville
More about King Burrito
BURRITOS • TACOS
King Burrito
2000 s Walton Blvd, Bentonville
|Popular items
|#10 Chimichanga Combo
|$8.88
Chimichanga, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.24
Ham, egg & cheese or chorizo, egg & cheese or bacon, egg & cheese or potato, egg & cheese
|#1 Combo Tacos
|$8.64
Four tacos chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
More about Oven & Tap
PIZZA • SALADS
Oven & Tap
215 S. Main Street Suite 3, Bentonville
|Popular items
|Fried Mozz
|$12.00
Red Sauce, Grana, Herbs
|Edamame
|$6.00
Rosemary, Lemon, Sea Salt
|Mushroom
|$16.00
Mozz, Caramelized onions, thyme, & parmesan
More about Pressroom
FRENCH FRIES
Pressroom
100 NW 2nd Street, Suite 100, Bentonville
|Popular items
|Double Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Local Beef, American Cheese, Special Sauce, Fixings, Apple Cider Vinegar Kettle Chips
Add Avocado or Bacon +2
Served with Salt & Cider Vinegar Potato Chips
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried Or Blackened Chicken Sandwich, Slaw, Wickles Pickles, Aioli, Hawaiian Roll, Apple Cider Vinegar Kettle Chips
Add Avocado or Bacon +2
Served with Salt & Cider Vinegar Potato Chips
|Breakfast Plate
|$11.00
Two Local Eggs, Fries Or Salad Greens, & Toast Or Biscuit