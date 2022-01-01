Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Bentonville

Go
Bentonville restaurants
Toast

Bentonville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Meld Kitchen image

 

Meld Kitchen

1120 South Walton Blvd., Bentonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Chicken Salad$11.85
More about Meld Kitchen
Sunny's image

 

Sunny's

110 NW 2nd St Ste. 106, Bentonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
house chicken curry salad | arugula | house mayo | whole-grain bread
Curried Chicken Salad$4.50
free-range chicken | curry | turmeric | onion | carrot | celery | golden raisin | house mayo | lime
GF
More about Sunny's

Browse other tasty dishes in Bentonville

Avocado Toast

Cake

Cheeseburgers

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Edamame

Taco Salad

Nachos

Quesadillas

Map

More near Bentonville to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston