Chicken salad sandwiches in
Bentonville
/
Bentonville
/
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Bentonville restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Meld Kitchen - Bentonville
1120 South Walton Blvd., Bentonville
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$10.50
More about Meld Kitchen - Bentonville
Sunny's
110 NW 2nd St Ste. 106, Bentonville
No reviews yet
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
$10.00
house chicken curry salad | arugula | house mayo | whole-grain bread
More about Sunny's
