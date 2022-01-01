Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Bentonville

Go
Bentonville restaurants
Toast

Bentonville restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Meld Kitchen image

 

Meld Kitchen - Bentonville

1120 South Walton Blvd., Bentonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.50
More about Meld Kitchen - Bentonville
Sunny's image

 

Sunny's

110 NW 2nd St Ste. 106, Bentonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
house chicken curry salad | arugula | house mayo | whole-grain bread
More about Sunny's

Browse other tasty dishes in Bentonville

Tacos

Pancakes

Hummus

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Rice Bowls

Cobb Salad

Edamame

Map

More near Bentonville to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (563 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (869 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston