Chicken sandwiches in Bentonville

Bentonville restaurants
Bentonville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

BlakeSt F&B

301 NE Blake St, Bentonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
lettuce, white BBQ, pickles, texas toast
More about BlakeSt F&B
SOUPS • RAMEN

CO-OP

801 SE 8th Street, Bentonville

Avg 4.3 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Deep fried chicken thigh, Spicy cucumber, Bean sprout slaw, Chili oil mayo, Brioche bun with wonton chips
More about CO-OP
Meld Kitchen

1120 South Walton Blvd., Bentonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SANDWICH$11.50
More about Meld Kitchen
The Fire Truck

405 Southwest A Street, Bentonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffle Sandwich$12.00
Homemade Waffles, Crispy Chicken Thigh, House-made Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles
More about The Fire Truck
FRENCH FRIES

Pressroom

100 NW 2nd Street, Suite 100, Bentonville

Avg 3.8 (694 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Kids Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried or Blackened on a Hawaiian Bun, Wickles Pickles, Slaw, Aioli
More about Pressroom
Sunny's

110 NW 2nd St Ste. 106, Bentonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
house chicken curry salad | arugula | house mayo | whole-grain bread
More about Sunny's

