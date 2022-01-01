Chicken sandwiches in Bentonville
Bentonville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
BlakeSt F&B
301 NE Blake St, Bentonville
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
lettuce, white BBQ, pickles, texas toast
SOUPS • RAMEN
CO-OP
801 SE 8th Street, Bentonville
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Deep fried chicken thigh, Spicy cucumber, Bean sprout slaw, Chili oil mayo, Brioche bun with wonton chips
Meld Kitchen
1120 South Walton Blvd., Bentonville
|CHICKEN CAESAR SANDWICH
|$11.50
The Fire Truck
405 Southwest A Street, Bentonville
|Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffle Sandwich
|$12.00
Homemade Waffles, Crispy Chicken Thigh, House-made Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles
FRENCH FRIES
Pressroom
100 NW 2nd Street, Suite 100, Bentonville
|Kids Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried or Blackened on a Hawaiian Bun, Wickles Pickles, Slaw, Aioli