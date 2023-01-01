Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissants in
Bentonville
/
Bentonville
/
Croissants
Bentonville restaurants that serve croissants
The Meteor - Bentonville
401 SE D Street, Bentonville
No reviews yet
Almond Croissant
$6.50
More about The Meteor - Bentonville
Cafe Louise
2205 SW I Street, Bentonville
No reviews yet
Croissant Sandwich
$16.00
Scrambled eggs, melted cheddar, smoked ham, turkey, and mixed greens.
More about Cafe Louise
Browse other tasty dishes in Bentonville
Peanut Butter Cookies
Tomato Soup
Cheeseburgers
Grits
Cappuccino
Pies
Turkey Clubs
Veggie Burgers
More near Bentonville to explore
Springfield
Avg 4.4
(89 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(48 restaurants)
Branson
Avg 4.1
(34 restaurants)
Rogers
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(21 restaurants)
Springdale
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Nixa
No reviews yet
Fort Smith
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Owasso
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(48 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(21 restaurants)
Branson
Avg 4.1
(34 restaurants)
Fort Smith
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.4
(89 restaurants)
Russellville
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(383 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(175 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(738 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(174 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1334 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston