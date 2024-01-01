Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Bentonville

Bentonville restaurants
Bentonville restaurants that serve egg rolls

Nosh NOLA

901 SW 14th St, Bentonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boudin Egg Rolls$7.99
3 Boudin and Pepper Jack Stuffed Egg Rolls Served with Choice of Sauce.
More about Nosh NOLA
SOUPS • RAMEN

CO-OP Ramen

801 SE 8th Street, Bentonville

Avg 4.3 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Egg Roll$6.00
Pork, Miso peanut sauce
More about CO-OP Ramen

