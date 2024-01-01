Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg rolls in
Bentonville
/
Bentonville
/
Egg Rolls
Bentonville restaurants that serve egg rolls
Nosh NOLA
901 SW 14th St, Bentonville
No reviews yet
Boudin Egg Rolls
$7.99
3 Boudin and Pepper Jack Stuffed Egg Rolls Served with Choice of Sauce.
More about Nosh NOLA
SOUPS • RAMEN
CO-OP Ramen
801 SE 8th Street, Bentonville
Avg 4.3
(184 reviews)
Pork Egg Roll
$6.00
Pork, Miso peanut sauce
More about CO-OP Ramen
