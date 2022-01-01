Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Bentonville

Go
Bentonville restaurants
Toast

Bentonville restaurants that serve fajitas

Meld Kitchen image

 

Meld Kitchen

1120 South Walton Blvd., Bentonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Chicken Tacos$10.50
More about Meld Kitchen
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2500 SW 14th St, Bentonville

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Bentonville

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Tacos

Burritos

Fish Tacos

Cookies

Nachos

Hummus

Map

More near Bentonville to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston