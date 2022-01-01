Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Bentonville

Bentonville restaurants
Bentonville restaurants that serve fried pickles

The First Seat Pub & Grill image

GRILL

The First Seat Pub & Grill

106 SW 2nd St, Bentonville

Avg 4.7 (276 reviews)
Takeout
Pickle Fries$6.59
More about The First Seat Pub & Grill
Louise image

 

Cafe Louise

2205 SW I Street, Bentonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickle Chips$8.00
Grated parmesan cheese and ranch dressing.
More about Cafe Louise

