Grits in
Bentonville
/
Bentonville
/
Grits
Bentonville restaurants that serve grits
NOSH: NoLa - 901 SW 14th St
901 SW 14th St, Bentonville
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Grits
$15.99
Stone-Ground Cheese Grits topped with Bacon, New Orleans Grilled Shrimp,
& Garlic Butter
More about NOSH: NoLa - 901 SW 14th St
BlakeSt F&B
301 NE Blake St, Bentonville
No reviews yet
War Eagle Grits (Side)
$7.00
More about BlakeSt F&B
