Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Bentonville

Go
Bentonville restaurants
Toast

Bentonville restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

King Burrito

2000 s Walton Blvd, Bentonville

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos W/ Flour Tortilla$3.30
Hard Shell Taco$2.34
#11 Fish Tacos$12.05
3 pieces. (No rice, no beans) w/ 16 oz. soda.
More about King Burrito
Meld Kitchen image

 

Meld Kitchen

1120 South Walton Blvd., Bentonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$9.95
Taco Salad Sweet Potato$10.65
Veggie Tacos$8.50
More about Meld Kitchen
Louise image

 

Louise

2205 SW I Street, Bentonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos$10.00
fried potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, flour
More about Louise
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2500 SW 14th St, Bentonville

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Sunny's image

 

Sunny's

110 NW 2nd St Ste. 106, Bentonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sunny's Special Tacos$10.00
free-range egg | avocado | roasted gold potato | local white cheddar | pico de gallo | local corn tortilla | local corn tortilla
GF
Sunny's Special Farm Eggs Taco | Single$6.00
Garden Party Tacos$9.00
quinoa | black bean | sweet potato | roasted red pepper | red onion | avocado | arugula | local corn tortilla
GF, V
GF, V
More about Sunny's
The Meteor image

 

The Meteor

401 SE D Street, Bentonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Potato Taco$4.00
Potato, egg, cheese.
Red and/or green salsa upon request.
Bacon Taco$4.00
Bacon, egg, cheese.
Red and/or Green salsa upon request
Vegan Taco$4.00
Black bean, potato, romesco, caramelized onion, cabbage.
Red and/or green salsa upon request.
*contains nuts
More about The Meteor

Browse other tasty dishes in Bentonville

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Burritos

Cake

Pies

Caesar Salad

Nachos

Map

More near Bentonville to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston