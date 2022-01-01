Tacos in Bentonville
BURRITOS • TACOS
King Burrito
2000 s Walton Blvd, Bentonville
|Tacos W/ Flour Tortilla
|$3.30
|Hard Shell Taco
|$2.34
|#11 Fish Tacos
|$12.05
3 pieces. (No rice, no beans) w/ 16 oz. soda.
Meld Kitchen
1120 South Walton Blvd., Bentonville
|Fish Tacos
|$9.95
|Taco Salad Sweet Potato
|$10.65
|Veggie Tacos
|$8.50
Louise
2205 SW I Street, Bentonville
|Tacos
|$10.00
fried potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, flour
TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2500 SW 14th St, Bentonville
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Sunny's
110 NW 2nd St Ste. 106, Bentonville
|Sunny's Special Tacos
|$10.00
free-range egg | avocado | roasted gold potato | local white cheddar | pico de gallo | local corn tortilla | local corn tortilla
GF
|Sunny's Special Farm Eggs Taco | Single
|$6.00
|Garden Party Tacos
|$9.00
quinoa | black bean | sweet potato | roasted red pepper | red onion | avocado | arugula | local corn tortilla
GF, V
GF, V
The Meteor
401 SE D Street, Bentonville
|Potato Taco
|$4.00
Potato, egg, cheese.
Red and/or green salsa upon request.
|Bacon Taco
|$4.00
Bacon, egg, cheese.
Red and/or Green salsa upon request
|Vegan Taco
|$4.00
Black bean, potato, romesco, caramelized onion, cabbage.
Red and/or green salsa upon request.
*contains nuts